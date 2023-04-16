American democracy is under attack. The very concept of democracy is denied by MAGA adherents and their allies. Call the United States a democracy and a chorus of right-wing fanatics will stridently insist that this is a “republic not a democracy,” never mind that our representatives are democratically elected.
The Republican Party once was a proud and staunch supporter of American democracy. Now their loudest and most strident spokespeople deny the entire concept. They are cynically reacting to cold hard facts: Republicans lost the popular vote for president in the last four election cycles, they are a minority party in the United States, with more than 12 million fewer registered voters than the Democrats.
With the Republican message rejected by a majority of Americans, rather than adapt, they are determined to keep power by destroying democracy. They ruthlessly erect barriers to voting by the opposition. They gerrymander voting districts. They strip away authority from elected officials. They harass and intimidate government officials and employees who defend free and fair elections. They seize power to overturn elections that don’t go their way.
Influential right-wing commentators, political theorists and politicians openly support foreign dictators and tyrants, and advocate denying voting rights, citizenship and residency to those who look, speak, worship or think differently. They are restricting what you can read, teach or say, what health care you get, and are attempting to outlaw political opposition. They fear to engage in a contest of ideas because they have none, only bitterness and grievances.
— Ralph McKnight, Bakersfield