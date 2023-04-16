American democracy is under attack. The very concept of democracy is denied by MAGA adherents and their allies. Call the United States a democracy and a chorus of right-wing fanatics will stridently insist that this is a “republic not a democracy,” never mind that our representatives are democratically elected.

The Republican Party once was a proud and staunch supporter of American democracy. Now their loudest and most strident spokespeople deny the entire concept. They are cynically reacting to cold hard facts: Republicans lost the popular vote for president in the last four election cycles, they are a minority party in the United States, with more than 12 million fewer registered voters than the Democrats.

