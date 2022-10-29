It still seems incredible that MAGA Republicans are so ready to jeopardize American democracy. I get that they are angry. The woke left needs to be called out for many of its self-righteous ideas. Cramming them down peoples’ throats will not work.
However, the MAGA right needs some serious introspection. To ignore the election results even after the top Republican lawman, Bill Barr, said there was no evidence of voter fraud is deeply troubling. If the MAGA base vote in politicians servile to Trump, those politicians will do anything to maintain his blessing and their own power (Kevin McCarthy, for example).