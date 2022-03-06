So many Ukrainian people are heroically standing up to willingly fight and die for their democracy. It makes me wonder about the commitment to democracy of many in our country.
Sadly, a large percentage of people still endorse the idea that the last presidential election should have been overturned. With no evidence of fraud to date, in the name of election security, numerous new voter suppression laws have been enacted with no evidence of fraud. There are also moves replacing strategic state vote regulators who will be more compliant facilitating the next call to throw out an election. It appears that if followers of the past president don’t win the next election, they are poised take it.
Republican leaders stood and cheered Ukrainian resolve during the State of the Union speech. Most did not vote to certify our election. Many people around the world look to the United States as the best example of democracy. People who stand and cheer for democracy when it looks good and not have the courage to protect our own, well, at best are hypocritical.
— Mark Campbell, Bakersfield