"We're not passengers on Spaceship Earth. We're the crew." — Rusty Schweickart
I grew up in Northern California. I remember a camp, Forest Farms, and a hike through an old growth forest that turned me into an "environmentalist" at 10, though I didn’t know it then.
And now we see that so much worth our love and admiration are at risk: our ancient Sequoia groves, many birds threatened by extinction, Monarch butterflies, even our national parks.
I take these losses personally. It is beyond painful to know my grandchildren may never know of such things.
The costs, too, are mounting. The billion-plus climate extremes have increased over five times since the 1980s. And the ongoing McKinney Fire (now burning 90 square miles), not far from my old camp, might be added to the list.
These are not just checkbook issues but stand for enormous personal suffering as houses and lives are lost.
Climate disasters will only continue to worsen if we don't act, and more precious lives/landscapes/places will be lost.
I am not alone in my grief, thank goodness!
The number of Americans who are alarmed about climate change is growing fast and is now at an all-time high, according to Yale Program on Climate Change Communications.
We should not surrender to hopelessness, which prevents action no less than denial.
How can we help? Our vote is most powerful.