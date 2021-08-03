After much deliberation I was compelled to respond to the Community Voices "Bipartisanship and common interests" (July 20) article. Logical is defined as something that comes from clear reasoning and sound ideas. After telling us what "Reagan Republicans and Democrats" believe, the writer draws an illogical conclusion that everyone who doesn't agree is having an "illicit affair" and committing a "wrongdoing." Yet there must be compromise because some poor Republicans can't think without direction from Donald Trump! News alert for all liberals who share this illogical concept: Our beliefs haven't changed, they were just articulated four years under a Trump administration.
American conservatives are pro-business, anti-abortion, for lower taxes, against illegal immigration, against stifling regulations, for gun rights, for school choice, for law enforcement and military with the necessary funding, for restrictions on labor unions, for freedom of religion, for capitalism and entrepreneurship, fair and legal elections, and the importance of the family as the core social group in a free society. If I left anything out, you can follow the "logic" and add it yourself!
Asking for compromise on these issues wrapped up in emotional words and claims will never change how true conservatives think and vote. The sabotage of American institutions starting with the schools continuing through business, religion, family, medicine and government by those with ulterior motives is being exposed. Conservatives are not following "self-serving" truths, but the founding principles upon which the country was built, has succeeded and will continue to succeed, God willing.
— Karen Wass, Bakersfield