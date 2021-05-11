Our ancestors got us here somehow! They left us inborn traits and potentials developed and built into our DNA over many thousands of years. We are what came before us. None of us can change our past. No two of us are alike.
Let’s enjoy working our own strengths and capabilities meeting life’s inevitable challenges. It’s no fun finger pointing, blaming and angry frustration about who’s got what. What have we got to lose? Since we have life, our forebears from ancient times didn’t fail where we are concerned. Don’t fail our future by throwing all those years away trying to be “Woke.”
— Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield