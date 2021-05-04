The Bakersfield Californian provided a service by publishing this excellent letter by Everett Amburn ("Give people a choice of energy sources," April 29). The bill mentioned is H.R. 2307, which will put an increasing fee on fossil fuels and return the money to people equally as a dividend.
Another part of the bill is a border adjustment, which will keep trade fair and push other nations to also put a price on carbon. We can reduce our emissions, but unless we can get other nations to also reduce emissions, climate change will continue to be a problem.
— Caitlin Callin, Newport Beach