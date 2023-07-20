The Alice Feller July 15 commentary discussing deinstitutionalization was informative, as she explained cause, effect and a logical remedy vis-a-vis the homeless situation and prison overload. So, rather than sending billions to Ukraine (with a cut for defense contractors), or funding abortion and gender change, could our government reestablish a program for mental illness treatment that worked? Who would have thought?
Feller points out that approximately one-third of the homeless population can be attributed to mental illness conditions. The other two-thirds likely have as a root cause the demise of the nuclear family, traceable to a degree to LBJ’s policies, as well as the sending of good paying jobs overseas. The cultural, economic and fiscal rot in America is palatable.