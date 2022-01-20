In a short period of time, omicron has become the most widespread variant in the United States, disrupting lives and livelihoods all over the country.
This shouldn't be a surprising development; wealthy countries are failing on global vaccine access. Billions of people around the world don’t have access to vaccines, and COVID-19 continues to thrive, resulting in more variants and a longer pandemic for all of us. While people living in wealthy countries have widespread access to vaccines, 90 percent of people in low-income countries have yet to receive a single shot.
This issue is important to me because this pandemic recession is the largest once since the Great Depression and it is causing children and American families to suffer. Children in our nation and around the world will continue to endure this hardship until we get them out of this pandemic.
The only way to break this cycle of inequity and see a return to normal life is to beat this virus everywhere. If we want to protect our jobs, economy, families and those most in need, then we need to vaccinate the world to end the pandemic for good.
The U.S. has shown strong leadership in the global fight against COVID, but more work must be done. That’s why it’s important that Congress, including Representative Kevin McCarthy, and the Biden administration, urgently provide the resources and funding to reach the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world by September 2022.
— Alyssa Tafoya, Bakersfield