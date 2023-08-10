I appreciated you publishing the opinion "Thank Republicans for saving democracy" by Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen. It is important to honor the Republican officials and judges that didn't join the conspiracy to keep the rightfully elected President Biden from taking office.
However, Olsen tries to excuse the many Republican politicians who gave and still give lip service to the claim that the election was fraudulent by theorizing that they figured supporting Trump's claims wouldn't work, but it would make their voters like them. No honor for that.