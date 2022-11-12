Only 13%?? Did you notice? Do you care?
Is it possible that what we’ve been hearing for all these years about Bakersfield (Kern County), that we are a community of ignorant, redneck bumpkins ... could it be true?
Only 13 percent of us cared enough in this important mid-term election to cast our vote! And it is easier than ever to vote. I remember when I had to seek out my polling place, sign in and sometimes stand in line.
Now, all I had to do is get my mailed to me ballot filled in, signed (don’t even need a stamp!) and dropped in the nearest mailbox. A receipt is texted back, received and counted!
I so proudly wore my “I VOTED” sticker, saved it with the several others stuck to a photo of my late daughter and surrounded by my collection of veterans poppies.
I’m ashamed to say I live here. No wonder Sacrament discounts us, pays no attention to our representatives who work so hard for us, to no avail! Only 13 percent of us care.
We deserve to be counted last, I’m sorry to say.
Did you vote? If not, you have no right to complain.
— Nada Nuanez Byrum, Bakersfield