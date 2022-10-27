Our five supervisors have a discretionary fund of about $1.3 million total.
Each Supervisor gets $50,000 every year. They can spend when they want to or let the money roll over.
Why not spend it all on our library branches? They are in dire need of more open days, and longer operating hours and Saturdays again.
Does Kern County want to be known as the poorest funded county of 58 in California?
Reading (a big part of education) improves comprehension, grammar along with writing skills, which in turn means getting better jobs or a career. It's a lot better then no options and a life of crime.
Shame on the Board of Supervisors if they do nothing, and close another branch library (two were closed in the Kern River Valley). The reason the Kern River Valley branch was named that was because if they closed the two on my side of the lake, they have one branch for the nine towns around the valley.
The Bookmobile is not even sent to this side of the 36-mile lake.
Why do departments have to spend their budget money each year or not get more money for next year’s budget? They should be rewarded for saving or give the excess back to the general fund.
People, please care and call your supervisor. Better yet, go to the board's Tuesday meetings and talk for three minutes during public comments. Do it every week and put pressure on them.
It worked for the Humane Society (no kill); it might for future voting citizens.
— Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville