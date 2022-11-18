I have worked in the oilfields, refineries and co-gen plants in and around Bakersfield since 1975. The solar panel — electric car enthusiasts in conjunction to President Joe Biden, shout in this paper and on the news no more drilling — no more off-shore oil — no more and no more. Such elimination of our oil in Kern County would be devastating to Kern County and all public services due to the hundreds of millions of dollars lost in taxes. Then there is the public, and the consequences suffered by the public.
I have a suggestion to all oil executives. Pay your employees to take a four-week vacation. Shut down every "pumping unit" in Kern County. The mass public who has this mind of shutting down oil, including President Biden, needs to experience the effects of their voices. No diesel. No gasoline. No trains. No big rigs. No farming. No food in the grocery stores. For four weeks. But no worries — there are the electric cars and the million acres of dirty solar panels.