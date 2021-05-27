Brian Davis recommended the renaming of White Lane. His letter ("History is history, good or bad," May 23) had a lot to admire, but I think there's a simpler alternative. Simply lowercase the name: [white lane] would look pretty good on the street signs. That will make it conform with the current cultural norm. If there's a Brown Street, and I think there is, that one can stand. Blueberry Lane, if it exists, is a little questionable. I don't believe we have a convention on capitalization of blue. It's a head-scratcher, for sure.
I think, though, that there's something we really ought to work on. This, unlike the Spartans, is contemporary. I'm referring to Driller.
Unlike the Spartans and the Rebels, the Drillers are a living force right now, and we can counter their evil impulses if we care enough. After all, Drillers do fracking and many other practices that we now abhor. That was all right back in the ancient days, a couple of decades ago, but now we know better. Since our aim is to destroy the drilling culture, how can we hold back from renaming their mascot?
All we have to do is convince the Bakersfield High School supporters to change their language, and this stain on our heritage will disappear.
Now that we know how easy it is to rewrite history, we should do more of it. All we have to do is figure out what things we would like to hate the most.
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield