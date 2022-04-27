I see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading a book-banning movement there to "save the children" from the horrible liberal "groomer" teachers in that state. The Republican Party has decided accusing someone of pedophilia is the way to shut them up, including Disney. That's what Putin did when he was KGB. He helped out Boris Yeltsin, who was under a corruption investigation, by accusing the prosecutor of pedophilia with two underage girls. He made the guy basically disappear.
These are old autocratic tactics that are now being recycled by the Republican Party. They just tried it at the Jackson SCOTUS confirmation hearings! You know, Hitler in 1930s Germany liked to ban and burn books as well. What's next, big book-burning bonfires? What is the next step after that? Concentration camps for gays, trans folk, Blacks. liberals and immigrants (with the exception, of course, of white Christian straight immigrants)?
Wake up people. Republicans want freedom for themselves, but no one else. They used to be against big government telling people how to live their lives. Now they are telling everyone who doesn't agree with their autocratic ambitions how to live their lives.
You think this type of crazy politics can't get worse? Just watch. I believe Republicans when they say something crazy is coming. Just look what they did on Jan. 6, 2021. They told us they were going to do it ahead of time, but most of you didn't believe them. I believe them.
— Michael Gresham, Ridgecrest