As a resident of Bakersfield for many years and enduring the county’s boom and bust oil economy, (Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan) Alsop’s rant ("Community Voices: Kern County is suffering; will Sacramento promises make a difference?" Jan. 23) is amusing. Even in the boom years, the county still remained the most impoverished in California.
During the bust years politicians like Alsop often blamed the Democratic governors and withheld praise for these fellows during boom years. The county’s economy has been a shell game between the oil/ag/local government and the county's residents.
Alsop cannot assure us that keeping oil as King would ever improve the county’s health. It would certainly make millionaire conservative Republican Christian lobbyist politicians, but nothing more.
Those who have it now would keep it. Those who don’t have squat would keep it. It is the conservative Republican way that drives politico experts from Alsop to Vince Fong, to Shannon Grove to Kevin McCarthy.
Newsom understands that in order to plead the wealth and perks, the county must diversify. The days of the oil and ag monopolies for Kern County must end. However, in conservative California, monopolies and old boy's clubs as well as wealthy families' unprecedented influence has to subside.
No, defending oil is a winner for a few; diversifying to other energy sources is a winner for all.
— Panfilo Fuentes, Bakersfield