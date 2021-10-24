The Kern County oil industry is a vital part of our community. I've had and have relatives and friends whose careers were and are with the oil industry. It's important to let those politicians up in Sacramento understand the severity of using the Kern County oil industry as a political backdrop.
Their proposal for new restrictions on oil production is absurd. This governor is targeting Kern County because of the recall efforts. He's choosing to increase energy costs to you and me. You see it at the gas pumps — $4-plus per gallon of gas. My gas bill for the month of September was over $590 with only two out-of-county trips. You people out there know what you're seeing at the pumps.
This governor wants to ruin Kern County and Washington is asleep at the wheel. We need oil; it is and will always be a vital part of our existence. I'm listening. People, wake up. These Sacramento and Washington politicians, I'll see you at the polls.
— Art Hernandez, Bakersfield