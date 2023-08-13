Kudos to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh for being more than a ribbon cutter. By sending a message to the governor about the need for a thriving oil business, she is not only trying to help local industry but a dependence on foreign oil, in my mind, is our biggest issue.
It’s a threat to our national security (ask Nazi Germany) and our relationship with China and Russia has deteriorated in the last two years. Nearly everything we use is made from or lubricated by petroleum products. Mr. Newsom, 55 million years ago when global warming occurred there were not only no automobiles but no human beings. As he promotes EVs, our once beautiful cities are becoming cesspools filled with drugs, crime and a homeless population that has no intention of taking any of the many jobs available as they have come here to receive the taxpayer-funded benefits so easily handed out here.