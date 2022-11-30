In response to Robert Goon's letter that oil and gas are not renewable energy sources, if the Greenies would allow it, there is enough oil, gas and coal reserves in the United States that are untapped to last indefinitely.
Unlike his assessment that solar and wind make sense, they will work only if the weather cooperates. If the sun does not shine or the wind does not blow, these energy sources are useless. They may work great in California, but when there are major storms in other parts of the country and solar panels are covered in snow and the wind turbines' motors freeze, where is your power going to come from? It is going to come from oil, gas and coal, all of which work 24/7/365.