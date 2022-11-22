As a retired petroleum geologist and air pollution control inspector, I disagree with Raymond Reed's opinion piece: "One reaps what one sows" (Nov. 18). Surely, with his oilfield experience, Mr. Reed knows that oil and gas is NOT a renewable energy source. There is a finite amount of recoverable product available.
The United States has proven reserves equivalent to 4.9 times its annual consumption. In other words, if we ceased importing oil we would run out in five years. The world situation is better at 47 years, but if you have young relatives, they will see that day unless the oil companies modify their production plan, which is “get as much product out of the ground as we can, NOW.”
New reserves MIGHT extend these estimates, but take my word for it, they are not easy to find and are very expensive to develop. Do you really want to deprive your descendants of petroleum products? I think reducing consumption and therefore production makes sense for future use, and if it must be mandated, so be it. Oil production will always be a part of Kern County, until we run out of it.
Now to the environment. Renewable energy, solar, wind, tides, etc. makes sense as it replaces non-renewable oil and gas reserves. It also makes sense as a method to reduce pollution associated with burning fossil fuels. Global warming is not a myth, and curtailing global warming is important for the future health of the planet.
— Robert Goon, Bakersfield