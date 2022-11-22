As a retired petroleum geologist and air pollution control inspector, I disagree with Raymond Reed's opinion piece: "One reaps what one sows" (Nov. 18). Surely, with his oilfield experience, Mr. Reed knows that oil and gas is NOT a renewable energy source. There is a finite amount of recoverable product available.

The United States has proven reserves equivalent to 4.9 times its annual consumption. In other words, if we ceased importing oil we would run out in five years. The world situation is better at 47 years, but if you have young relatives, they will see that day unless the oil companies modify their production plan, which is “get as much product out of the ground as we can, NOW.”