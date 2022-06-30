In your opinion section, I have read opinions about the California Gas Tax being removed to lower the price we pay for gas. These opinions expressed by our local leaders including Kevin McCarthy, David Valadao and Shannon Grove are just politicians talking nonsense.
Let's say that happens. There is nothing requiring the oil companies to pass that savings on to the consumer. The other complaint is permitting for drilling. Just to let you know, the oil fields in Kern County are in decline. Any drilling done would just slow it down a bit but the decline will continue. When I worked for Texaco and at the time Chevron and Texaco merged, Kern River was producing about 100,000 bbls per day of oil. Today, its about 40,000. And during that time, they have drilled every which way that can be done.
The reservoir is declining, and drilling will not bring it back to the level produced in 2000. So, when you read that we need to drill more, remember it's just politicians wanting your vote! One other thing, the little fish that keeps water from the farmers here is another lie. Farmers need to quit overpumping the groundwater and start planting crops that do not need so much water to grow. We do live in a region that suffers from drought.
— Roger Jones, Bakersfield