There are those of us who firmly believe oil is abiotic. It's formed where tectonic plates collide and big meteors crash into the earth.
Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the universe. Much progress is being made in H2 fueled vehicles. One thing for cars and light trucks, but pulling a 100-foot wide plow or ripping the soil is out of the question. Moving a vehicle on the road is one thing, but heavy duty working is another, energy-demanding matter.
Biological reduction of oil produces water, CO2 and carbon fluff — We did it lots of times with our microbes in our failed company, Bio National Corporation. Bureaucrats swore our microbes would mutate and eat the world.
Electrically powered vehicles are wonderful, but the same despots who are pushing them refuse to allow power generation except by grossly inefficient and unreliable solar and wind.
They won't allow nuclear while destroying nuclear and hydropower plants, draining our reservoirs, tearing down dams, and prohibiting the use of coal or natural gas. That oxymoron demonstrates either gross stupidity or demonic deception to take full control of our freedom of movement and commerce.
Have we gotten enough clues as to the demonic deviousness of the woke religion and its acolytes? Control. Total control by self-identified elites over a starving humanity. The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield