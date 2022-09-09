There are those of us who firmly believe oil is abiotic. It's formed where tectonic plates collide and big meteors crash into the earth.

Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the universe. Much progress is being made in H2 fueled vehicles. One thing for cars and light trucks, but pulling a 100-foot wide plow or ripping the soil is out of the question. Moving a vehicle on the road is one thing, but heavy duty working is another, energy-demanding matter.