I am in complete agreement with Robert Goon's letter of Nov. 22, "Oil and gas are not renewable energy sources." About 55 years ago I was an exploration geophysicist working for Cities Service Oil and Gas Company before it was absorbed by Occidental Petroleum Company of Bakersfield.
The president of Cities at that time was PWJ Wood. PWJ, an English geologist and graduate of Oxford University, recognized that oil and gas were finite resources. He appointed two Ph.D. geologists employed by Cities, one a graduate of Yale and the other of Cal Tech, as I recall. He assigned them the task of estimating what the worldwide reserves for hydrocarbon production would be based upon the technology of the time. They concluded that oil and gas resources might only last until about 1980. They reasoned that even if all resources weren't depleted, producing them might become too expensive.