Our California state Legislature has, once again, voted to lead in saving the world by ending the production of fossil fuels known as oil.

The state uses 1.8 million barrels of oil a day and 1.2 million comes from foreign nations. We could save billions of dollars and hundreds of jobs by using the oil we have here. This is not going to happen. Our state Legislature thinks it is better to lose an estimated 300,000 to 600,000 jobs and increase taxes on those left working to help those ex-workers from the oil industry.