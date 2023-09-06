Our California state Legislature has, once again, voted to lead in saving the world by ending the production of fossil fuels known as oil.
The state uses 1.8 million barrels of oil a day and 1.2 million comes from foreign nations. We could save billions of dollars and hundreds of jobs by using the oil we have here. This is not going to happen. Our state Legislature thinks it is better to lose an estimated 300,000 to 600,000 jobs and increase taxes on those left working to help those ex-workers from the oil industry.
The new resolution was introduced by Senate Majority Whip Lena A. Gonzales, D-Long Beach. She states that it is essential we end the production of all fossil fuels and makes her point with this: "The recent devastating fires and hurricanes emphasize the urgency of taking action, to prevent further extreme weather changes."
She tries to make her point, but it is pointed in the wrong direction.
The largest wildfire in the state's history was started by a utility's non-upkeep of its overhead wiring. The cause of Maui's was the same reason. Most wild fires are started by lightning strikes and then people. I have yet to hear of anyone who can control lightning, let alone people's stupidity.
Are we in a climate change on earth? Yes, with a big yes. Science shows the earth has had at least six climate changes.
Most were before '"people" walked the earth unclothed and stooped over. The proof is simple to see. Visit the Petrified Forest in Arizona and see what was once forested land. Under the sands of the Sahara are the fossilized remains of a tropical forest. In our own Gulf of Mexico there are underwater caves that show they were once on dry land.
Can we slow climate change and leave the problem to future generations? It is a possibility, but not in our lifetime, our children's, grandchildren's, nor our great-grandchildren's.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield