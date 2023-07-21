In a recent letter to the editor, Pete Carton described the horrifying experience of having his very young daughter snatched up by a homeless stranger but rescued by two other homeless strangers while his fear-frozen wife stood helpless. In response to Carton’s letter, Brad Roark contends that this fear freezing simply doesn’t happen. I disagree based on my own encounter.
I have personally experienced this phenomenon. I have often said that if someone attempted to rob me, I would simply surrender my purse. On a pleasant summer evening in the early 1970s, I attended a dinner meeting of the local chapter of the Christian Business and Professional Women’s organization held at a well-respected venue.
As I was leaving the event along with five friends, our group was approached head on by two clean-cut looking men in their 20s. I made confident eye contact with one of them as they approached us. Suddenly, the two men parted slightly so that each was on one side of me. In the blink of the eye, one grabbed my left wrist while the other grabbed my purse (held in my right hand).
Give it up, let it go! NO WAY! I held a death grip on that purse as though it held my personal life support system instead of my driver’s license, a couple of pictures of my children and a small amount of cash. This totally irrational action resulted in me doing a belly smacker on the asphalt. The thugs had my purse and I had injuries that required medical attention.
Frozen by fear, my actions did not reflect my personal values and planned response. Oh yes, fear can freeze. I think we all witnessed the helpless “fear freeze factor” in full force in the cowardly response of the many trained security police officers who stood by while so many innocent children and teachers lost their lives during their own “fear freeze” in Uvalde, Texas.
— Carol Hatcher, Bakersfield