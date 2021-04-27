I thought I would never agree with Sean Hannity of Fox News on anything. The death of a young girl in Columbus, Ohio, was a tragedy for sure, but what I haven’t heard is any positive kudos in the media to the police officer who was involved in the shooting (except from Hannity).
That officer saved a life. He prevented another young girl from being stabbed to death. He should be commended for his quick, decisive action which he was trained for. Come on. Let’s step back and give credit to where it’s due.
— Frank Moody, Bakersfield