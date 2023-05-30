For the past few months we’ve heard from writers from the left-leaning coasts and a few in between disparaging our congressman. Borrowing a phrase from a dear departed friend, here’s a view from a Bako CIO. I’m very proud of the Kern native who sits in the Speaker’s office, who as a young man led his team in making Kern a majority Republican county in the 1990s.
Several months ago in these pages I predicted the onslaught of criticism from left-leaners. I also predicted that Speaker Kevin McCarthy would be a master “herder of cats,” which he proved to be in leading the GOP to enter negotiations in a strong position. Now those negotiations have resulted in an agreement which, predictably, is opposed by a few on the far right and quite a few on the far left. The question now is whether the speaker and the president (in a phrase borrowed from Trey Gowdy) can “keep their frogs in the wheelbarrow.”