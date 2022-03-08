The plight of refugees, Ukrainian, Central American, wherever, calls up timeless, sometimes troubling memories. I remember my 99 percent Irish grandfather Coleman wearing an accountant’s green eyeshade when teaching us how to play, and maybe cheat, at basic card games. He was next to the youngest of a large group of brothers and sisters. A group so big he never knew two of the oldest boys. They had already grown and gone West before he was born. There wasn’t enough food to go around, so older kids were expected to strike out early on their own. A couple went out to the Black Hills gold fields to seek their fortune. Eventually, the letters just stopped. Never heard from again. It was that way back then.
Both sides of Grampa's ancestors had emigrated from The Old Sod as part of the Potato Famine diaspora. His father-in-law, Bill O’Keefe, served with Grant at Mississippi in 1863. His picture is on a memorial there. He later became captain of police in New Haven.
The Colemans kept most of the Irish traditions alive. But my Grampa he had no taste for boiled green cabbage, part of the Sunday afternoon family staple of corned beef and cabbage. The other kids would finish for him. Nothing wasted.
Grampa used to play Pinochle some evenings with some German friends. When they introduced him to sauerkraut, he started bringing home a can or two. For the rest of his life, no one stole from his plate.
Now, I have kids of my own in this Valley of the Dust Bowl. Three can trace back some roots to Central America. All six have some Irish connections. Some, a bit of French too. Four of them have since drifted on to other places following their dreams. But they all still crave some local Basque cabbage soup!
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield