Goodbye dear friend, Mr. Molar No. 14. You have always been there for me, through thick and thin, hot and cold, hiding in the upper regions of my mouth, performing your duties, never complaining even when I neglected you while concentrating on the stars in the front with extra whitening and shiny new caps!
But today I want to acknowledge how very important you were to me. Sometimes we have to lose something or someone to know just how necessary they were to us. You left a gaping hole where once you stood, proud and firmly implanted. I lost you yesterday through an unprepared for, jolting, painful extraction. In retrospect I’m glad it was that way, quick, without enough time to think about it, dreading the ordeal, knowing it would be painful and I would grieve your loss.