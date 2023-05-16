The changing face of the Republican party: it once was affectionately called “The Grand Old Party,” but during the Obama years it transformed into “The Obstructionist Party,” and since 2016 it has morphed into “The Grand Obsequious Party.”
Except for a few, Republicans in Congress genuflect to the whims of Donald Trump for fear of his wrath and losing in the next election. A sad example was Kevin McCarthy who after blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection, recanted, flew to Mar-a-Lago to kiss his ring and retain his favor as “My Kevin.”
And now we had the pathetic Town Hall on CNN where Trump obtained free campaign exposure that normally may have cost him millions of dollars.
He had his usual rant about the stolen election, lied about his inaction, called Jan. 6 a beautiful day, implied he would pardon a large portion of the insurrectionists, and stated he didn’t owe Pence an apology.
He mocked E. Jean Carroll who won a $5 million judgment against him, called moderator Ms. Collins “a nasty person,” and equivocated on supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.
And throughout this, the audience of mostly Republican Trump supporters applauded and laughed in their support. Unbelievable. Talk about obsequiousness.
Considering present and former Republican Congresspeople like Greene, Santos, Boebert, Gaetz, Santorum, Jordan and others, we now have the next phase of the GOP: “The Grand Obnoxious Party.”
— David Keranen, Bakersfield