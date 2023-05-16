The changing face of the Republican party: it once was affectionately called “The Grand Old Party,” but during the Obama years it transformed into “The Obstructionist Party,” and since 2016 it has morphed into “The Grand Obsequious Party.”

Except for a few, Republicans in Congress genuflect to the whims of Donald Trump for fear of his wrath and losing in the next election. A sad example was Kevin McCarthy who after blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection, recanted, flew to Mar-a-Lago to kiss his ring and retain his favor as “My Kevin.”

