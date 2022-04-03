Just as a septic system has to be cleaned out periodically to get rid of congestive waste products, the November midterm election will achieve the same, sorely needed result for our federal, state and local governments.
Given the growing number of corruption and political mismanagement examples, the traditional American citizen, who still continues to outnumber radical and progressive people by a much larger than reported amount, will stand up and use their vote to begin the “clean-out" process, which will lead to a stronger, more powerful nation as envisioned by our Founding Fathers and the protection of our rights and freedoms by our law enforcement agencies and our military branches.
Don't let the liberal media outlets continue to fool you any longer; communicate with your friends and neighbors and continue to stand up for the greatness of our fine nation!
— Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield