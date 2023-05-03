The Kern County Historical Society would like to thank Robert Peterson for his generosity and support of our organization. On April 29, Peterson entertained 70 attendees on a fascinating tour of downtown Bakersfield’s “notorious” crime scenes. It was the warmest day of the year, but those present did not depart early as he entertained us with enthralling crime stories while we stood in the same locations where they had occurred.
Additionally, he donated all of his proceeds from this event to the Historical Society!