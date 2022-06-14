History will no doubt be harsh toward Donald Trump for lying, for his incompetence, his attack on democracy, and for his placing personal affairs ahead of that of the office and Constitution he swore to defend. As the House “Jan. 6 committee hearings” begin airing, I am reminded of a certain congressman who visited the president at Mar-a-Lago only three weeks after the president had cheered on and urged on the rioters, told them he loved them, and even condoned their threatening to execute the vice president ("Hang Mike Pence" was the chant).
Imagine, a congressman who visits a former president at his home, showing support for him despite being impeached for a second time for crimes while president. Vote in November. Vote out Kevin McCarthy, who won in the primary. He does not represent what is good about this country. Therefore, he does not represent you.
— Raymond Hedrick, Bakersfield