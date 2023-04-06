It is not the volume of guns owned, it is the lack of mental stability of those who manage to get guns when they should never have one in their hands. All it takes is one gun to kill, or one knife.
Our society is messed up. For the last three years our security has been taken away from us on a daily basis.
Those in leadership roles say no to police, no to guns, no to being able to protect oneself, family or business.
Hate is being taught on every level of our lives. The seed has been planted by those who believe in divide and conquer. There are people who would never even think of owning a gun until now. People are scared.
Check history. When the Nazis collected guns, they gassed the people. It was gas, not guns, that killed.
— Irene Edmonds, Bakersfield