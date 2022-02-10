Stephen Moore's recent column "Why are liberals so miserable?" provided more evidence that his columns need a warning label. He shamelessly distorted the survey whose results he used as the launching pad for attacks on liberals. He focuses on a reduction in the number of Democrats saying they are very happy, and an increase in those saying they are unhappy.
A review of the survey at NORC at the University of Chicago shows that the survey asked whether the person was "Not so Happy" rather than "Unhappy." It also shows that Republicans saying they are "Not so Happy" went from 7 percent in 2018 to 18 percent in 2021, a 260 percent increase. The number of Democrats saying that went up only 180 percent from 2018 to 2021. From a high of 47 percent "Very Happy" in 2012, Republicans dropped to 27 percent in 2021.
There's more, but since the organization that conducted the survey warned that the results for 2021 should be used cautiously (because of COVID the survey had been done differently than past years), it's really only relevant to the question, "Why are Stephen Moore columns so unreliable?"
