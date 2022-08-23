The First Amendment to our Constitution states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The intention was to allow people to practice their religions, but also to protect citizens from others trying to force their religions on them.

Wayne D. Wong’s Community Voices piece on Judge Roy Moore, known as the “Ten Commandments Judge,” (Aug. 19) indicates that Wong wants the U.S. to be regarded as a Christian nation. I have nothing against Christians practicing their religion. However, as a non-Christian, I object to the attempt to get their religious views enshrined outside of their churches and homes and into all public spheres.