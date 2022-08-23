The First Amendment to our Constitution states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The intention was to allow people to practice their religions, but also to protect citizens from others trying to force their religions on them.
Wayne D. Wong’s Community Voices piece on Judge Roy Moore, known as the “Ten Commandments Judge,” (Aug. 19) indicates that Wong wants the U.S. to be regarded as a Christian nation. I have nothing against Christians practicing their religion. However, as a non-Christian, I object to the attempt to get their religious views enshrined outside of their churches and homes and into all public spheres.
Wong refers to the 2002 Bakersfield City Council decision to “boldly display the ‘In God We Trust’ motto above the dais” and to Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan’s founding of In God We Trust America, which aims to “inspire every city and county chamber, and state capitol in America to display the national motto proudly and prominently in their chambers.”
What he is ignoring is the fact that this became the national motto only in 1956 during the Joe McCarthy era. It replaced E pluribus unum, the de facto official motto that was proposed for the first Great Seal of the United States by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. It means “One from many,” reflecting the determination to form a single nation from a collection of states — not a determination to form a nation practicing a single religion: Christianity.
— Gloria Dumier, Bakersfield