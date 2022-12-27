You see, there are angels among us. Thank God for people like Jim Wheeler, executive director of Flood Ministries and Community Voices writer (“Don’t Fear the Tiny Home Village Project,” Dec. 22), and countless angelic others who work tirelessly to provide food and shelter for the homeless. These angels, unsung heroes every one of them, work their fingers to the bone in whatever capacity they can to help those who are struggling to find sustenance and sanctuary in what can be a cold and heartless world.
But I wonder why after working for 14 long years in vain to find shelter for all who are without, Wheeler hasn’t discovered that there are many who prefer life under the open skies and without walls. Mentally ill or not, many are those who prefer encampments and tents above more traditional lifestyle arrangements. You won’t change their minds, however hard you try. It may even be unfair to them, perhaps even unethical, to try to impose upon them your lifestyle values and choices. Don’t they have the right to be left alone?