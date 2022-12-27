Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.