This article ("Draft building code urges more electric, less gas," May 10) refers to the push by some to have new homes use electricity instead of natural gas. While that change may be part of the change needed to get away from fossil fuels, it is not clear everyone wants to make the leap now.
One of the advantages of putting a price on carbon is that each person will find increasing costs to continue using fossil fuels, which represents the cost of climate change caused by that use.
Each person can also make the best choice for the individual situation. Increasing the price on carbon will move more of those choices toward using less fossil fuel. The increase in the price will only be possible when the money is returned as a dividend.
— Tom Hazelleaf, Bakersfield