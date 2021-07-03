The recent protest by Gwen Barry during the medal presentation and the national anthem has generated quite a stir. Why do Olympic athletes see it as their role to protest the United States of America. If you are so offended to be an American that you need to disrespect the national anthem, maybe you shouldn't represent USA as an athlete.
I challenge anyone who strives for excellence in anything, to risk your employment, career or reputation by utilizing your image and success to disrespect and criticize said employer. The natural result will be your termination from your job and inability to ever gain employment again.
The only reason Lebron James and many other athletes get away with it is either money or the lack of guts of their employers or sponsors. We can only hope that the dishonesty and foolishness recently demonstrated by Scottie Pippen's false accusations of racism toward Phil Jackson will be rewarded with public condemnation. Once again, as with Gwen Barry and Scottie Pippen, it's all about color.
Actions and words have consequences; these individuals should be punished financially and professionally for their "systemic" bad behavior. Not everyone deserves a voice, especially if their voice furthers the problem. It appears the USA has been pretty good to both these athletes; show a little respect and appreciation for your good fortune, or get out of the United States of America.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield