In perusing the paper on Dec. 27, I read Brik McDill’s article, “A religion is born.” He has written some very well-researched and thought-provoking articles in the past and is obviously a well-trained, experienced gentleman. So I began reading with anticipation. By the time I was finished, I was in a mild case of shock. The shock was at how such an excellent mind could be so dramatically and drastically wrong on virtually every conclusion drawn. There is not space here to explain the massive error.
Allow me to back up and say that when I was in seventh and eighth grades, I began to see the extreme problems with the blatant, obvious lies in the public school textbook, in the county newspaper I was delivering (including my own boss to me personally) and the national leaders — who said one thing and then did precisely the opposite. I wanted to know why and I began to dig, reading everything by everyone from every side of issues, and interviewing people from all over the country and the world.
After 70 years of this continual digging, it is obvious that absolutely, unequivocally, the excitement over Trump is not a new religion, but a rallying cry to restore our freedoms and the integrity that have eroded during the last century. In all due respect to McDill, to mock that rallying cry as a worship and adulation is a serious travesty to the truth.
— Jim Lee, Bakersfield