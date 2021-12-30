Regarding the recent Community Voices article “A religion is born”: It takes some hubris to equate Donald Trump supporters — both Independents and Republicans — to embracing a new religion. Although I can now see that they are looking for hope to save us from the morass that we now must endure under the likes of Biden/Harris, or is it Harris/Biden?
Methinks that the ailing senile messiah that McDill and others of his ilk are fond to follow has the exact same qualities that they rail against. If that were not true, their fearless leader would not have such poor poll ratings. It could hopefully be the harbinger of the end to their religion in November of next year, and then again in 2025. I am sure that many of us look to My Kevin to lead us out of the darkness and into the promised land. And that will once and forever silence the blasphemous pundit.