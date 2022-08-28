So I see Biden wants to forgive $10,000 of student loan debt.
How about all of us, who say, worked two jobs to pay our way through school, but took out a loan to buy a house/car instead of a student loan?
How about we get $10,000 of our home loan paid by the government?
Oh, and by the way, it would sure be nice if my house payment was capped at 5 percent of my income.
No one forced people to take out student loans.
I wonder if the people who got these loans stopped to figure out how they were going to pay them off or how long it would take?
They are going to college, so one would assume they are smart enough to figure this out. Education is good and higher education should be available low cost or free.
Looks like another plan by Democrats to attempt to buy votes; vote for me, I will give you free stuff. (That someone else is paying for.)
— David Conaway, Bakersfield