Mr. Jim Lee ("Trump's good choice on the Paris Accord, May 21) is simply and tragically wrong about climate change science. These and similar errors are promoted and sponsored by Exxon and other corporations.
NASA shows the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists — 97 percent — agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change. Mr. Lee’s list of 31,487 contrarian scientists contains very, very few published climate scientists, I would bet. Let’s see it.
A list of virtually every science academy in the world concludes likewise (https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/). Scientific American calls global warming "an emergency."
Many other worldwide organizations, neither Republican or Democrat, would agree that we have so little time for this sort of silly culture war. It’s like playing ping-pong with meadow muffins while your house burns.
Nature bats last. So, it is our duty to support the politicians and experts who take the problem seriously and support remedies, such as a cash back carbon price (most Nobel economists say this is the most effective mechanism we know of).
— Jan Freed, Los Angeles