Brik McDill's commentary “Character matters in government office” (Sept. 29) lists several of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's character flaws. On the question of character, let's go to the current occupant of the Oval Office.
One could write pages about his well-documented character flaws. Yet it did not disqualify him from the nomination and from holding our nation's highest office. Why not? Could it be that character is defined differently if it serves others' interests? It raises the question — whose character?