I attended Monday’s Kern High School District board meeting, and it was such an embarrassment. The way the MAGA public behaved is typical of the cult they now represent: rude, out of place, lacking control and civility, and worse, using GOD and “truth” as the main reason for opposing the board’s policies.
I am not gay and have no agenda, but I can’t find it in my heart to tell another human that the way they feel is just a “lifestyle” and that they need to go underground or that they should not exist. If some choose to not associate with LGBTQ people, they can certainly do so, but denying, attacking, bullying and denouncing are not behaviors congruent with their so-called religious posture.
Shame on you so-called Christians who behaved like the Pharisees that your own Savior condemned time after time in the scriptures that you quoted to explain your behavior. Read your Bible.
— Martha Elias, Bakersfield