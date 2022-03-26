On seeing your wonderful Jennifer Rubin commentary on the current nominee for the Supreme Court and the accompanying editorial cartoon, it amazes me how short Democrat memories are from when they dealt with constitutionalist candidates and tried to eat them alive. Shame, shame on you as usual.
As for originalism and a “living breathing Constitution” that seems so popular in the leftist media, we need to remember there are no new sins, just “new” spins. That’s what the Bible and the Constitution are there for; as a bulwark against political insanity.
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield