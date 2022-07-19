Two of Saturday's letters are examples of the First Amendment guarantees to say anything no matter how dumb. The first, “Mess in the forest should never have happened,” putting sprinklers in the forest and maybe having the Hot Shot crews rake them, when they’re not fighting fire, is asinine to say the least.
The second, “No CO2, no food” says that because tumbleweeds are green near the road, they must be benefiting from excess CO2 in the air. I hate to break this to the writer, there is plenty of excess CO2 in all of the air. The weeds are green because they get more water, something we all know is lacking. Oh, and for Stephen Hanson, just how many genders are there? The number changes daily.
— Alan Neumann, Bakersfield