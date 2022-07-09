Letter writer Jerry Poncetta ("Learn from our national history," July 5) suggests that "... supporters of overbearing gun laws have a deeper agenda than merely public safety..." I think the difference between the various ways people are killed or injured as he described in his letter is the degree of risk at work. A car is sudden, but if you see it coming, you have a chance to get out of its way. A person with a knife can hurt/kill/maim, but he/she has to get close enough to make contact with someone — again, the person has a chance of escaping to safety.
The gun, however, can be used from a distance and people will never see the bullet(s) coming. The fact that someone can sit on top of a building and shoot down into a crowd of people, randomly killing and wounding people without ever being close enough to touch them or for people to see them shooting, is surely the reason people are supporting stricter gun control.
Fear is a strong motivator for anyone, and with the recent mass shootings, we're all afraid that we might be next. We're no longer safe in public.
— Carol Westover, Tehachapi