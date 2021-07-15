To hear them tell it, Conservatives and Republicans are all for law and order ... except for Jan. 6.
They back law enforcement ... except for Jan. 6. Now Mr. Trump says there was no reason for Ashli Babbit to be shot. Tragic, but how about this? There was no reason for her to be in the Capitol.
It's your fault, Mr. Trump. You sent her, calling on supporters to show up Jan. 6, saying "It's gonna be wild!" It was. Trump sent them down to the Capitol where they weren't supposed to be. "And I'll be there with you." Sure. Coward? Of course. After all, it was just another tourist group, right? My foot.
Whatever happened that day was Trump's fault. He lost. Convincingly. If you believe his nonsense (not a stitch of evidence in eight months), you can still get an offer in on that Bridge in Brooklyn.
How would you like a mob to show up at your house, breaking windows, tearing up your belongings, injuring your family, urinating on the carpet and defecating and smearing it on the walls, all over a vicious lie someone told? Must make you Trump supporters awfully proud. Stop backing a lying loser.
Trump lies and lies and lies some more. Nothing new. He's done it since 2015. It's time for this ridiculous bedtime story to end. Intelligent Americans fell asleep long ago.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield