Letter to the editor: No games with the debt ceiling By RICHARD GEARHART Jan 25, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear politicians,You want to keep America great? Make your brain cells hold hands and don’t play political games with the debt ceiling.— Richard Gearhart, Bakersfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports The Economy Politics Games And Toys Cytology Recommended for you